Victim in shooting at Portland sex shop identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 29-year-old man on who was shot and killed inside a southeast Portland adult shop on Sunday was identified by police on Wednesday.

The Portland Police Bureau said Zachery Freeman was the Sunday morning shooting victim inside Fantasyland on Southeast Foster Road.

Police also said they had identified a shooting suspect by Sunday evening and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday shortly before 11 p.m., the suspect was shot and killed by police after a chase that ended with “a shooting” near the 11000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue in Clackamas County, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Lifesaving measures were administered; however, the suspect died at the scene,” according to deputies.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

