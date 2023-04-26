Victim in shooting at Portland sex shop identified

Suspect shot, killed by deputies, police say
Victim in shooting at SE Portland adult shot identified
Victim in shooting at SE Portland adult shot identified(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The 29-year-old man on who was shot and killed inside a southeast Portland adult shop on Sunday was identified by police on Wednesday.

The Portland Police Bureau said Zachery Freeman was the Sunday morning shooting victim inside Fantasyland on Southeast Foster Road.

RELATED: Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says

Police also said they had identified a shooting suspect by Sunday evening and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday shortly before 11 p.m., the suspect was shot and killed by police after a chase that ended with “a shooting” near the 11000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue in Clackamas County, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

RELATED: Possible homicide suspect dead in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.

“Lifesaving measures were administered; however, the suspect died at the scene,” according to deputies.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers.
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers
Scene photo
Possible homicide suspect dead in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft.
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft
Jeremy Levi Gurtner
Family asks for community’s help after man found dead in Columbia River Slough

Latest News

Daudi and Tamra.
Reward offered to find N. Portland triple murder suspects
Oregon Brew Fest finds new home at Portland Rose Festival’s CityFair
Gov. Jay Inslee signs comprehensive gun reform package on Tuesday, April 25.
New Washington gun law already faces federal court challenge
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft