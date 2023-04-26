Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been able to identify the suspect in a funeral home theft thanks to a tip from a FOX 12 viewer.

The now-identified suspect, 28-year-old Christian R. Haynes, entered an Aloha funeral home 10 a.m. Monday asking about a service.

“He came in asking what’s going on with the family service,” Dani Springer said, who runs the Springer and Son Funeral Home with her husband John.

She said while they were checking in with the family of that service to let them know the man was looking for them, he stole her late father-in-law, James Springer’s, letterman jacket off the wall and took off.

According to deputies, Haynes was also identified as the suspect in a retail theft at Walgreens the same day, taking $500 worth of cosmetics.

WCSO deputies say they have probable cause for theft in the first and second degrees. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Haynes is asked to contact the WCSO at (503) 629-0111.

