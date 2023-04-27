Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BROTHERS: VICTIM WAS ‘BEAUTIFUL PERSON’
Victim in deadly shooting at Portland sex shop was ‘beautiful person,’ brothers say
2 people injured in 2-car crash in downtown Portland
2 people injured in serious 2-car crash in downtown Portland
Taylor Goodridge died of peritonitis, an infection of abdomen tissue, followed by sepsis, which...
Washington student at ‘world class’ Utah boarding school dies after complaints ignored, lawyer says
Fans make their way into the Moda Center the night of a Blazers game (FILE)
Portland Trail Blazers announce G League team
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation

Latest News

Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
VIDEO: SpaceX says reports of lights, explosion in Colorado sky were related to their equipment
Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
Biden plan aims to stem border migration as restrictions end
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on