Daytime I-5 lane closures to start May 1 in Vancouver

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Daytime Interstate 5 lane closures in Vancouver, Wash. will start Monday and run through May 17, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews will close one lane from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to install a series of catch basins alongside the highway, WSDOT said. These catch basins will connect to a new drainage system designed to prevent rainwater from pooling on the interstate.

Closure schedule:
  • May 1 - May 7: Right lane of southbound I-5 near Northeast 63rd Street.
  • May 8 - May 9: Left lane of southbound I-5 near Main Street.
  • May 10 - May 17: Left lane of northbound I-5 near Northeast 63rd Street.

WSDOT asked drivers to use cation when driving through work zones, have patience and watch for signs and instructions.

