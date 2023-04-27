Daytime I-5 lane closures to start May 1 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Daytime Interstate 5 lane closures in Vancouver, Wash. will start Monday and run through May 17, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews will close one lane from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to install a series of catch basins alongside the highway, WSDOT said. These catch basins will connect to a new drainage system designed to prevent rainwater from pooling on the interstate.

Closure schedule:

May 1 - May 7: Right lane of southbound I-5 near Northeast 63rd Street.

May 8 - May 9: Left lane of southbound I-5 near Main Street.

May 10 - May 17: Left lane of northbound I-5 near Northeast 63rd Street.

WSDOT asked drivers to use cation when driving through work zones, have patience and watch for signs and instructions.

