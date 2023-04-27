On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Ag Fest

This weekend, you can get out and enjoy the great outdoors and cute animals thanks to an annual event in Salem.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend, you can get out and enjoy the great outdoors and cute animals thanks to an annual event in Salem.

Oregon Ag Fest kicks off Saturday morning at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. The two-day event gives thousands of attendees the chance to touch, taste and experience the world of Oregon agriculture through a fun-filled, festive environment.

The goal of the gathering? Help families better understand where their food, fiber and flora come from.

The event is free for kids 12 and under. Parking is free as well!

For more information about the Oregon Ag Fest, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

