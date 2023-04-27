Man hauling 350 lbs. of suspected illegal marijuana leads deputies on chase in Crook County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CROOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man is on the run after he led deputies on a chase this week, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies saw a suspect, later identified as Blake Harlan, 26, of Prineville, Oregon, driving a maroon 2012 Dodge truck towing a camp trailer on Northeast Orchard Lane on Wednesday, April 26, around 11:06 a.m. The driver’s tire on the camp trailer was flat.

Even though the Deputies tried to stop the vehicle with their sirens and lights, Harlan wouldn’t stop, according to a statement from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Harlan, who had active warrants, led the deputies on a lengthy chase east of Prineville on Ochoco Highway until the camp trailer was eventually being dragged on just its axles, according to the sheriff’s office statement.

Camper trailer abandoned after chase in Crook County, Oregon.
Camper trailer abandoned after chase in Crook County, Oregon.(Crook County Sheriff)

Eventually the camp trailer came unhooked from the truck and Harlan abandoned it in the middle of the eastbound lane. Deputies reportedly continued to attempt to stop Harlan, but cut the chase short when he exceeded 100 miles per hour.

The contents of an abandoned camper trailer in Crook County, Oregon.
The contents of an abandoned camper trailer in Crook County, Oregon.(Crook County Sheriff)

Crook County deputies, with help from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, conducted a search warrant on the abandoned camp trailer on Wednesday April 27 around 1:15 p.m. and reportedly found more than 350 pounds of suspected marijuana in the abandoned camp trailer.

The contents of a box found inside an abandoned camper trailer in Crook County, Oregon.
The contents of a box found inside an abandoned camper trailer in Crook County, Oregon.(Crook County Sheriff)

Harlan remains at large, according to the sheriff’s office.

