Name released of man shot, killed in SE Portland bar parking lot

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The name of the 36-year-old man shot and killed outside a bar in the Portland Foster-Powell neighborhood was released by the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday.

On March 23 shortly before midnight, police say they found Ricco Giles of Portland suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Red’s Bar & Grill, located at 7025 Southeast Foster Road.

Giles was given first aid by police and taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he later died. His death was ruled a homicide.

Two additional injured victims were identified after the shooting, according to police.

Initially, police learned about one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. On Thursday, police said they had also learned of a third victim from the shooting, a woman, who was also taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound that she is expected to recover from.

Police said they will not be releasing names of the injured victims.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 and reference case number 23-76120.

