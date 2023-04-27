Oregon State AD Barnes released from hospital after suffering medical emergency

Scott Barnes has been Oregon State's athletic director since 2016.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was released Wednesday from the hospital where he had been receiving care since having a serious medical event while attending an award ceremony at Fresno State last weekend.

Barnes, 60, had been treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California, since Saturday night. He had been moved out of the intensive care unit to cardio recovery on Tuesday.

“The Barnes family is beyond grateful for the love, prayers and support shown to them by Beaver Nation and beyond,” Barnes said in a statement.

Barnes is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award Saturday night. He has been athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints as AD at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

___

