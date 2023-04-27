Portland City Council unanimously passes police body camera agreement

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, the Portland City Council voted unanimously to adopt a negotiated agreement for Portland police body-worn cameras.

“Today is a historic day,” Portland mayor Ted Wheeler said, following the vote.

With the vote will begin the implementation of a two-month pilot program where officers in the Central District will be among first to begin wearing the cameras.

The President of PPB’s union says the big point of contention on these negotiations was how and when officers could view their own body camera footage after a deadly use of force.

SEE ALSO: Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation

According to the new policy, if a PPB officer uses deadly force, or someone dies in their custody, then within two days they must sit down for an interview with an internal affairs investigator and give an audio-recorded interview about what happened, having not seen their own footage yet.

The internal affairs investigator also is not allowed to view the footage prior to this first recorded interview.

The policy also explains that after the involved officer gives their statement, the internal affairs investigator and the involved officer are allowed to view the body camera footage in separate rooms, then they reconvene and discuss discrepancies. Schmautz says this specific process was the key detail that hung up negotiations for the longest time. He says it was critical in regards of deadly use of force, to require an internal affairs investigator and the involved officer each be prohibited from viewing the body camera footage prior to an initial interview session on the incident.

Click here to view the full agreement.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.