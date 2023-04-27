Record-breaking warm temperatures Friday, much cooler Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a gorgeous day! It’s close to a repeat of Wednesday, but it’s looking like we will top out slightly warmer in Portland (somewhere in the upper 70s) with even clearer skies. Overnight temperatures will be even warmer, and we’ll be soaring into record-high temperatures Friday afternoon partly thanks to the switch to an easterly flow. Metro area locations will be in the mid to upper 80s, but it’ll be slightly cooler closer to Eugene as cooler onshore flow starts to trickle inland from south to north. Parts of the north coast that the easterly wind touches will also be in 80s tomorrow! Portland would crack the record-high temperature for April 28 with anything above 83 degrees.

We won’t be as warm Saturday as that easterly wind cuts off and we start to transition back to onshore flow, but it’ll still be sunny and much warmer than average. Portland will top out somewhere near 80 degrees, but it’s possible we see some mid 70s in the valley further south, and temperatures back in the 60s along the coast.

Sunday will feel drastically different as a cooler, wetter system pushes in and starts to trek south along our coastline. Plan on much cloudier skies, some spots of drizzle, and high temperatures back down in the low 60s.

The forecast for next week gets a little bit tricky as a low pressure system sits just off the California coastline. The location of that will dictate how warm/dry or cool/wet we get. Models are indicating we’ll see a cooldown middle to end of next week with increased chances for showers. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s next week, with Tuesday looking like the nicest day. Generally speaking, we’re not seeing anything super wet or chilly coming up in the next 7+ days.

