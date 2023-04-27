Sheriff: Man dead after shooting in east Clark County, wife detained

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A woman has been detained after her husband died in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:41 a.m., deputies were called out to an assault with a weapon in the area of Northeast 286th Avenue and Northeast 48th Way. The sheriff’s office says the 911 caller reported he arrived at his parent’s home and said his stepfather had been shot, possibly by his mother.

Deputies arrived to the home and detained the mother, whose name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office said a 68-year-old man was found dead inside the home.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are leading the homicide investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by the sheriff’s office.

