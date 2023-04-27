Summer-Like Weather Through Saturday

Good morning! Our warming trend will continue today as high pressure expands over the West Coast. Patchy clouds will be possible this morning, but today should play out like yesterday with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday was our first 70+ degree day with a high of 77 degrees at PDX. Today should be a degree or two warmer than that, with high temps near 80 degrees. Friday will be the warmest day of the week as an offshore wind develops and high pressure shifts overhead. Temperatures will make a run at 90 degrees, but should come up just shy of that mark. Our bodies haven’t quite acclimated to this kind of heat yet, so give yourselves frequent breaks if you’re spending time outdoors. Portions of the coastline will also reach the low to mid 80s due to the brief offshore wind.

The wind will begin to shift back onshore Saturday as high pressure starts to move east of the region. I’m still expecting a warm day inland with highs in the low 80s. However, the coast should dip back into the 50s as cool ocean air returns. Eventually by Sunday, valley highs will dip into the 60s as that cooler air pours inland. A warm front could help generate some spots of drizzle. A few light showers will also be possible on Monday.

A low pressure system will be the main culprit for the early week cool down. That system will drift southward into California around Tuesday and Wednesday, and looks like it will stall out. We’ll be along the northern edge of this system, putting us in the goldilocks zone (between a warmer high pressure system and a cooler low pressure system). Due to our position just north of the low, we should stay mainly clear of showers. Highs should rise back into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

To all of you warm weather lovers: enjoy the next few days!

