Suspected impaired driver crashes stolen car into utility box while fleeing Clark Co. deputy

A suspected impaired driver is in custody after he crashed a stolen car and ran from deputies overnight, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A suspected impaired driver is in custody after he crashed a stolen car and ran from deputies overnight, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11 p.m., deputies, along with firefighters, responded to a report of a man slumped over in the driver seat of a Ford Fusion, which was later found to have been reported stolen to Portland police a few days prior, in the 10300 block of NE 52nd Court.

The sheriff’s office says the man drove off “erratically” when firefighters arrived to the scene. The stolen car was later seen at a gas station near the intersection of NE 72nd Avenue and NE 119th Street.

A deputy found the car going east on NE 119th Street and tried to stop it but the suspect driver took off, driving recklessly again, according to the sheriff’s office.

A second deputy located the car and tried to stop it again. The sheriff’s office says the suspect driver lost control on a curve at NE 126th Avenue and NE 95th Street and collided with a public utilities box.

The suspect got out of the crashed car and ran into a nearby commercial complex. After about an hour of searching, the sheriff’s office says the suspect was found hiding between a fence and a row of arborvitae in the complex.

The sheriff’s office says there was evidence of recent drug use found in the car which leads them to believe the suspect was likely impaired.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treated of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

