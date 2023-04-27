Wife arrested for alleged murder after husband found shot in head in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have identified the victim of a homicide that happened over the weekend and we’re learning more about him from those who knew him.

Family and friends of William Robert Decker II, 44, said they’re still trying to process losing a loved one so suddenly. According to investigators, Decker’s wife has been arrested in his killing.

“It’s quite shocking, you know, the manner in which he died. So, that’s been really hard to wrap your brain around,” Rebeca Motter, William’s family friend, said.

The close family friend said there are too many memories wrapped up in decades of friendship.

“Billy and I have been friends for as long as I can remember. Our parents were friends,” Motter said. “We spent a lot of our childhood together dirt biking, swimming. He’s just a really kind and sweet guy.”

Portland Police said they responded to the Las Adelitas apartment building on Northeast Killingsworth Street early Saturday just after 2 a.m. to reports of a wife shooting her husband.

According to court documents, when officers arrived, they said the man was found dead and that he had been shot in the head. They said a gun was found on the couch nearby.

William’s wife, Mariah Decker, 38, has since been arrested and charged for the alleged murder. In the documents, investigators said Mariah spontaneously stated she had been going through the cabinet looking for a bag of chips, found a gun, and while she was asking her husband about the gun, “it went off.”

Investigators also note neighbors said they heard “arguing” earlier that evening, and said this wasn’t uncommon.

According to the 911 call, Mariah had told the operator, “I didn’t mean to do this.”

Now, William’s family said they want to bring him home and also see someone held accountable.

“I’ll always just cherish him being a part of our lives,” Motter said. “We hope that justice is truly served.”

There’s a GoFundMe set up to help bring William back to his family in another state.

