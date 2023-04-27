Woman’s body found in culvert near Ainsworth State Park; sheriff investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead near Ainsworth State Park on Monday.

The body of Charity Lynn Perry of Longview, Wash. was found at about 1:30 p.m. in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and Northeast Tumalt Road, police said.

At the beginning of March, Perry was known to frequent Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Fourth Avenue in downtown Portland.

The sheriff’s office said her death was suspicious and are asking anyone who has information or knew Perry to contact their tip line at 503-988-0560.

