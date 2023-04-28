82nd Avenue of Roses Parade is back after 3-year absence

After a three-year absence, a popular parade will return to southeast Portland this weekend.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year absence, a popular parade will return to southeast Portland this weekend.

The 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade is an event that started in 2007 but it hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The event is designed to showcase one of Portland’s most diverse areas and it will feature marching bands, drummers, horses, and a number of local organizations.

The parade will begin at Eastport Plaza on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. This year’s grand marshal is a familiar face: FOX 12′s Joe Vithayathil!

For more about the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade, click here.

