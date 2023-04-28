On the Go with Ayo at The One Motorcycle Show
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Grab your helmet and start your engines - The One Motorcycle Show starts Friday!
The world’s largest, most-renowned custom motorcycle event will take place at the Zidell Yards Barge Building, along Portland’s south waterfront.
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a sneak peek at the event.
