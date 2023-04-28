‘It’s offensive. It hurts’: Skyline burglarized again

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This week, Skyline Restaurant in NW Portland was hit yet again, according to owner Michelle Nelson. This time, burglars took an ATM machine that was bolted to the floor.

“Even though the ATM still had the door wide open saying there was no money in there and did a whole lot of damage in the process,” said Nelson. “I’m not exactly sure how they got the ATM out of the building. You can see our wall is no longer attached to the side of the building. The front door and door frame were compromised. Our werewolf that everyone loves to take pictures with is completely demolished. There was glass, decorations everywhere. There’s a couple of booths inside that have been ripped from the glass and I don’t know how it’s possible, but we had glass thrown as far back as the kitchen. I still can’t even imagine how that occurred but it was pretty extensive.”

The break-in forced the restaurant to not open on Monday. Thursday afternoon, when we spoke to Nelson, customers were back in the booths. You could see portions of the door and a large window boarded up, with the carpet where the ATM used to be ripped. This isn’t the first time this has happened; in January we spoke to Nelson following an attempted break-in.

“It’s almost like I’m numb, you know?” said Nelson. “Last year it happened three times. It was hard for me to keep my composure the last time we talked because it was just after Christmas. It’s offensive. It hurts to see your baby, which Skyline is to me, in the aftermath of so much damage. I’ve been in this building for years and I have never seen damage like this. We’ve been a target up here in the middle of nowhere from time to time for vandals and whatnot and this was just a next level assault on my business.”

Despite the continued damage, Nelson says she has no intention of moving the restaurant and thanks the community for its continued support.

“I think that’s the one unique thing about Skyline,” said Nelson. “Honestly, there is no place to move Skyline. This is a Portland icon on this corner, where it is. Have I thought about moving? No. Have I thought about how much I don’t like doing this right now? Yeah, and it makes me sad because I have had this business since I was a kid. I don’t know what I would do without it, but I also know what it’s doing to me right now. It’s overwhelmingly exhausting, but I always appreciate the kind words. It does help when I am feeling overwhelmed and angry. I’m going to keep fighting the good fight and I will keep flipping my burgers.”

