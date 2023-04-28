Man in wheelchair dies after hit-and-run in NE Portland

The intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan will be closed in all directions during the...
The intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan will be closed in all directions during the investigation.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver who hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in the Montavilla neighborhood early Friday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., officers were called out to the crash at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Police say firefighters were first on scene and provided first aid to the man hit but he died at the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police say the suspect driver left the scene before they were called and has not been located. A description of the suspect and their vehicle has not been released.

SEE ALSO: Person hit, killed by train in NE Portland

The Major Crash Team has responded for the investigation. The intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan will be closed in all directions during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect driver should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-109538.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytime I-5 lane closures start May 1 in Vancouver
Daytime I-5 lane closures to start May 1 in Vancouver
Taylor Goodridge died of peritonitis, an infection of abdomen tissue, followed by sepsis, which...
Washington student at ‘world class’ Utah boarding school dies after complaints ignored, lawyer says
KPTV File Image
Person hit, killed by train in NE Portland
Adau Duop, 25.
‘In the blink of an eye, my wife was gone’: FBI offers $25K reward to catch Portland mother’s killer
Camper trailer abandoned after chase in Crook County, Oregon.
Man hauling 350 lbs. of suspected illegal marijuana leads deputies on chase in Crook County

Latest News

PCC housing
Portland Community College planning to get 72 more affordable housing units
Portland Community College planning to get 72 more affordable housing units
Skyline Restaurant broken into once again
Portlanders flock to local restaurants as weather warms up