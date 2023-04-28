Man in wheelchair dies after hit-and-run in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver who hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in the Montavilla neighborhood early Friday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., officers were called out to the crash at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Police say firefighters were first on scene and provided first aid to the man hit but he died at the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police say the suspect driver left the scene before they were called and has not been located. A description of the suspect and their vehicle has not been released.

The Major Crash Team has responded for the investigation. The intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan will be closed in all directions during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect driver should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-109538.

