Not as warm Saturday, big change on Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What season is it? It felt more like midsummer out there Friday afternoon! 3pm observations for the Portland area were in the mid to upper 80s, which means we blasted past the previous high temperature record for the day, which was 82 degrees set back in 1998. By 4 p.m. some metro area locations, like Aurora, hit 90 degrees.

We’ll still be warm tomorrow, but it’ll feel more pleasant out there with temperatures topping out around 80 degrees. It’ll be in the mid to upper 70s further south in the valley, and much cooler and cloudier along the coast. That east wind coming through the Gorge pretty much dies tonight, so it’ll also be much calmer.

The big change happens on Sunday as marine air surges inland, bringing us thick cloud cover and some drizzly showers through midday. High temperatures will top out in the low 60s, but some areas may stay in the 50s. That’s a solid 20-degree temperature swing between Saturday and Sunday. We’re staying cool Monday and for now, models are indicating we’ll be mainly dry. The opportunity to see showers increases later in the week, but temperatures will remain mild- in the 60s and 70s.

We’re tracking the opportunity for thunderstorms to bubble up this week, so stay tuned to the forecast.

