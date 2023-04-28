Person hit, killed by train in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was hit and killed by a train in northeast Portland on Thursday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 8 p.m., police responded to Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard after reports that a person had been hit by a train. A police spokesperson confirmed that the person had died.

Sandy Boulevard is closed both directions between Northeast 122nd and 148th as police investigate.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as available.

