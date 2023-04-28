Police: Man found with gunshot wound to leg in Old Town

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating a shooting that happened in the Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 5:47 a.m., officers were called out to a report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

First aid was provided by officers, including two tourniquets, according to police. The victim was taken to an area hospital and his current condition is not known.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

