Portland Community College planning to get 72 more affordable housing units

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Temple University report shows that close to 60-percent of students at Portland Community College experienced housing insecurity over the previous year and close to 20-percent experienced homelessness. A local non-profit organization is working to address the problem.

College Housing Northwest is working to purchase buildings near PCC campuses which will be used to provide students with affordable housing. Thursday the organization celebrated its latest acquisition – the Connery Place Apartments -- near southeast 82nd and Division. The 72-unit building was purchased with help from the Oregon Department of Human Services.

David Garnand, Executive Director of College Housing Northwest, says, “we’re getting more and more involved into trying to reduce student homelessness, there’s lots of students living in their cars, couch surfing, kicked out of their house, students coming out of foster care.”

PCC student Javier Gomez lives in one of College Housing Northwest’s buildings. He says he pays about $600 for a studio that would normally cost $1200. He says College Housing Northwest has provided him with housing assistance and also mentorship which he believes increased his determination to finish college. He says, " it does give you that pressure that okay people have invested in you that you feel that, it’s not that I have to do it but you are happy to do it, you’re excited to do it, you feel okay I have these people supporting me, I can do it.”

College Students Northwest was founded 50 years ago by some Portland State University students. The organization is working now on acquiring a building in the Gresham area which they hope to use to provide affordable housing for students as well.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.