Portland girl holding lemonade stand to raise money for Oregon Humane Society

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Friday is a great day for a glass of lemonade, and you can get one from a young Portland girl who is raising money for a local organization.

London Molesworth, 8, loves animals and wants to help those that don’t have a home. So, she’s selling lemonade and popsicles to raise money for the Oregon Humane Society.

Molesworth will be at Mitchell Park on Northwest 93rd Avenue in the West Haven-Sylvan area, about two miles from St. Vincent Hospital, at about 3 p.m.

Lemonade will cost $1, while popsicles are $2.

If you can’t make it to the lemonade stand, there’s a GoFundMe account set up to raise money as well. To donate, click here.

