Portland girl holding lemonade stand to raise money for Oregon Humane Society

London Molesworth holding lemonade stand to raise money for OHS
London Molesworth holding lemonade stand to raise money for OHS
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Friday is a great day for a glass of lemonade, and you can get one from a young Portland girl who is raising money for a local organization.

London Molesworth, 8, loves animals and wants to help those that don’t have a home. So, she’s selling lemonade and popsicles to raise money for the Oregon Humane Society.

Molesworth will be at Mitchell Park on Northwest 93rd Avenue in the West Haven-Sylvan area, about two miles from St. Vincent Hospital, at about 3 p.m.

Lemonade will cost $1, while popsicles are $2.

If you can’t make it to the lemonade stand, there’s a GoFundMe account set up to raise money as well. To donate, click here.

