Puyallup man pleads guilty to 4 substation attacks on Christmas

FILE - A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on...
FILE - A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas morning after cutting a padlock to gain entry according to a crew manager, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Graham, Wa.(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA Wash. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old Puyallup, Wash. man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to destroy electrical energy equipment and power lines in December 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington.

In the Tacoma, Wash. U.S. District Court, Matthew Greenwood admitted in a plea agreement that he and co-defendant 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan vandalized four power substations and planned to cut trees that would knock down power lines, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Greenwood also admitted to planning to use the resulting the power outage to break in and steal from ATMs and businesses. However, Greenwood and Crahan were both arrested before they could act on their tree-cutting plan, the U.S. Attorney said.

SEE ALSO: Special Report: Inside look at California sanctioned homeless campsites coming to Portland

Greenwood admitted to four Dec. 25, 2022 attacks on substations:

  • Hemlock Substation in Puyallup, Wash., owned by Puget Sound Energy. About 8,000 customers lost power.
  • Kapowsin Substation in Graham, Wash., operated by Puget Sound Energy.
  • Elk Plain substation in Spanaway, Wash., owned by Tacoma Power.
  • Graham substation in Graham, Wash., operated by Tacoma Power. This outage, combined with the Elk Plain substation outage, impacted more than 7,500 customers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in each case, the men cut through perimeter fences or padlocks to access power equipment, then flipped switches or breakers to cause damage and outages.

SEE ALSO: Shoplifter wanted after intentionally setting fire in Salem Target

At the Kapowsin Substation, officials said the tampering caused sparks and flames as well.

Greenwood is scheduled for sentencing on July 21 with Chief U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo. He faces up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors have recommended the low end of the sentencing guidelines, because Greenwood has been in intensive drug treatment since his arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytime I-5 lane closures start May 1 in Vancouver
Daytime I-5 lane closures to start May 1 in Vancouver
KPTV File Image
Person hit, killed by train in NE Portland
Taylor Goodridge died of peritonitis, an infection of abdomen tissue, followed by sepsis, which...
Washington student at ‘world class’ Utah boarding school dies after complaints ignored, lawyer says
Adau Duop, 25.
‘In the blink of an eye, my wife was gone’: FBI offers $25K reward to catch Portland mother’s killer
Camper trailer abandoned after chase in Crook County, Oregon.
Man hauling 350 lbs. of suspected illegal marijuana leads deputies on chase in Crook County

Latest News

Taste of summer: Oregon coast businesses gear up for busy weekend
Co-founder Tanner Mariani looks over bags of marijuana buds that fill the showroom of the...
Audit: Marijuana-rich Oregon must prep for US legalization
Man in wheelchair dies after hit-and-run in NE Portland
The intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan will be closed in all directions during the...
Man in wheelchair dies after hit-and-run in NE Portland