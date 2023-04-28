Rivers still dangerously cold, fast, officials warn as weather warms

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was rescued from the Tualatin River on Wednesday after her paddleboard flipped over, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

According to the National Weather Service, Portland area rivers are flowing dangerously fast and cold from snowmelt.

SEE ALSO: Summer-like weather through Saturday

Cold water drains heat from the body much faster than cold air and the sudden change in temperature can send your body into shock. The Willamette River and Columbia River are currently around 48 to 50 degrees.

Officials say every spring people lose their lives from cold water shock and drowning.

SEE ALSO: Albany restaurant promotes popular snack to main course

According to emergency responders, after the rescued woman was warmed and taken to a hospital for a medical check, she is “doing okay.”

As temperatures are expected to rise further on Friday, always make sure to have a life jacket whenever you’re out on the water.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BROTHERS: VICTIM WAS ‘BEAUTIFUL PERSON’
Victim in deadly shooting at Portland sex shop was ‘beautiful person,’ brothers say
2 people injured in 2-car crash in downtown Portland
2 people injured in serious 2-car crash in downtown Portland
Taylor Goodridge died of peritonitis, an infection of abdomen tissue, followed by sepsis, which...
Washington student at ‘world class’ Utah boarding school dies after complaints ignored, lawyer says
Fans make their way into the Moda Center the night of a Blazers game (FILE)
Portland Trail Blazers announce G League team
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation

Latest News

Rivers still dangerously cold, fast, officials warn as weather warms
Woman’s body found in culvert near Ainsworth State Park
Woman’s body found in culvert near Ainsworth State Park; sheriff investigating
Name released of man shot, killed in SE Portland bar parking lot
Name released of man shot, killed in SE Portland bar parking lot
Camper trailer abandoned after chase in Crook County, Oregon.
Man hauling 350 lbs. of suspected illegal marijuana leads deputies on chase in Crook County