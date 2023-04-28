Rivers still dangerously cold, fast, officials warn as weather warms

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was rescued from the Tualatin River on Wednesday after her paddleboard flipped over, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

According to the National Weather Service, Portland area rivers are flowing dangerously fast and cold from snowmelt.

Cold water drains heat from the body much faster than cold air and the sudden change in temperature can send your body into shock. The Willamette River and Columbia River are currently around 48 to 50 degrees.

Officials say every spring people lose their lives from cold water shock and drowning.

According to emergency responders, after the rescued woman was warmed and taken to a hospital for a medical check, she is “doing okay.”

As temperatures are expected to rise further on Friday, always make sure to have a life jacket whenever you’re out on the water.

