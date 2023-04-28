Shoplifter wanted after intentionally setting fire in Salem Target

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a man who intentionally set a fire in a store and stole multiple items last weekend, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a fire in the toy isle of the Target at 3790 Center Street Northeast. The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a man intentionally set the fire as a diversion while he stole merchandise.

Investigators learned the suspect entered the store at 1:25 p.m., set the fire at about 1:33 p.m., and then fled out the back door of the Target at about 1:39 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there were several people who filmed the fire.

Investigators are asking anyone who filmed the incident, or recognizes the suspect, to contact Deputy Tribby at 503-798-7384.

