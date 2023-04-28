Shoplifter wanted after intentionally setting fire in Salem Target

Suspect caught on surveillance camera in Target
Suspect caught on surveillance camera in Target(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a man who intentionally set a fire in a store and stole multiple items last weekend, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a fire in the toy isle of the Target at 3790 Center Street Northeast. The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a man intentionally set the fire as a diversion while he stole merchandise.

Investigators learned the suspect entered the store at 1:25 p.m., set the fire at about 1:33 p.m., and then fled out the back door of the Target at about 1:39 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there were several people who filmed the fire.

Investigators are asking anyone who filmed the incident, or recognizes the suspect, to contact Deputy Tribby at 503-798-7384.

