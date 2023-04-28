Turning Much Warmer Today

Good morning! Yesterday turned out to be a warm and sunny day, and today will be even warmer. Temperatures are starting off on a mild note due in part to a breezy offshore wind. High pressure is building right over the top of the Pacific Northwest. This system will keep our skies clear and help warm temperatures even more. The sunny skies, strong high pressure overhead & offshore wind will cause temperatures to soar to about 87-90 degrees. The set up is very similar to what happened on April 30, 1998 when PDX recorded its all-time record high in the month of April (90 degrees). The offshore wind will also extend out to the coast, bringing temps into the 80s north of Lincoln City. The cooler onshore wind will return to the central Coast early enough to keep temps in the 60s and 70s. Eventually, the North Coast will cool down this evening as the wind reverses back onshore.

The east wind in the metro area will die down tonight, and will gradually turn back onshore Saturday. However, it probably won’t be strong enough to cause a major cool down. Highs should still reach the upper 70s and low 80s. A more significant cool down will take place on Sunday as marine air pours inland. Expect mostly cloudy skies and spots of drizzle. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our weather should remain on the cool side of things through Monday, but most signs point to us returning to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers can’t be ruled out as a weather system develops along the coast of California. We’ll have a greater chance of showers around Thursday.

Enjoy this taste of Summer!

