Woman traumatized after her dog ‘viciously’ attacked in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Kara Bloom says she’s still traumatized nearly three months after her dog was attacked in Southeast Portland.

On February 3, just before 6 a.m., Bloom was on her daily walk on Southeast Clinton Street and Southeast 26th Avenue when she heard commotion and an unleashed dog chasing a bicyclist. The owner got control of the dog, but then let him go. That’s when Bloom says the dog charged at her dog Rocky.

“That dog came running up and I looked down, and the dog was like over Rocky and just grabbed him over the top,” says Bloom. “Just viciously attacking him. I was terrified. I thought that my dog was going to die.”

The 11-year-old Rocky was left with two long incisions, a punctured lung cavity and bruising on his belly and chest, requiring him to have emergency surgery. Multnomah County Animal Services identified the dog’s owner as Jessie Miller, who is experiencing homelessness. Bloom says after the incident, she found Miller and confronted him on more than one occasion.

MCAS says the dog involved in Blooms’ incident, now identified as a Pitbull named Bubbie, was involved in another attack on Southeast Hawthorne and Southeast 45th Avenue, just two miles away. Cheryl Wakerhauser was left with 35 puncture wounds.

Booth says Rocky has fully recovered but believes Miller needs to be held accountable and wants to show Bubbie a little grace.

“I don’t want the dog put to sleep. The dog needs to be on a leash. If there isn’t anything that can be done, he needs to be away from humans and other dogs.”

MCAS says they are working with law enforcement to find Miller and Bubbie.

