1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in NW Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street. When they arrived, they found a man and woman shot. Officers and paramedics tried to save the man, but he died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. A suspect description was not released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0762 or detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0991.

