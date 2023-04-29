1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street. When they arrived, they found a man and woman shot. Officers and paramedics tried to save the man, but he died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. A suspect description was not released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0762 or detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0991.

