3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.(WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Georgia.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a female driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra didn’t realize traffic had stopped in front of her.

Deputies say she swerved to avoid a rear-end crash but ended up heading into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

The Elantra driver survived the crash but her 3-year-old daughter died.

The child was in a car seat in the backseat but suffered severe head and brain injuries. She died instantly, according to deputies.

Authorities identified the little girl as Zora Paschal. Her mother was found at fault for the crash.

Deputies said the woman will likely be facing charges. Their investigation remains ongoing.

No further injuries were immediately announced.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daytime I-5 lane closures start May 1 in Vancouver
Daytime I-5 lane closures to start May 1 in Vancouver
KPTV File Image
Person hit, killed by train in NE Portland
Taylor Goodridge died of peritonitis, an infection of abdomen tissue, followed by sepsis, which...
Washington student at ‘world class’ Utah boarding school dies after complaints ignored, lawyer says
Camper trailer abandoned after chase in Crook County, Oregon.
Man hauling 350 lbs. of suspected illegal marijuana leads deputies on chase in Crook County
Adau Duop, 25.
‘In the blink of an eye, my wife was gone’: FBI offers $25K reward to catch Portland mother’s killer

Latest News

Shoplifter wanted after intentionally setting fire in Salem Target
FILE - This booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Anurag...
California man guilty of killing 3 teenagers after doorbell prank
April heat wave a reminder that AC is becoming necessary in the Pacific Northwest
Tiny home village celebrates 1st anniversary in Vancouver
Man dead after shooting in east Clark County, wife arrested for murder