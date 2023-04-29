Dog reunited with owner after fire ‘heavily’ damages Milwaukie apartment

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters saved a dog from an apartment fire in Milwaukie on Saturday morning.

Clackamas Fire said just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the Holly Acres apartments in the 3700 block of Southeast Concord Road. The fire was contained to one unit that was heavily damaged. There were no injuries reported. Firefighters rescued a dog and reunited it with its owner.

A dog was rescued from a fire in a Milwaukie apartment on Saturday. (Clackamas Fire)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

