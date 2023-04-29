PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment building was severely damaged by fire in Northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 3 p.m., firefighters responded to the 8400 block of Northeast Knott Street on reports of a fire. Responding crews saw flames burning out of a second floor window.

SEE ALSO: Dog reunited with owner after fire ‘heavily’ damages Milwaukie apartment

Once inside, firefighters said they found heavy fire in the attic and crews had to pull drywall down from the ceiling to reach it.

Authorities said one firefighter suffered minor burns and was treated at a hospital. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as available.

Fire severely damages NE Portland apartment building (KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.