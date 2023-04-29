One more well above average summer-like day

Happy Summer-like Saturday!

What a day yesterday turned out to be! We topped out at 88 in Portland. This not only broke the previous record of 82, but also put us in the top three of warmest days in April since 1940. Today will still be warm and well above average, it will just be a bit more like Thursday, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Still amazing if you ask me!

Tomorrow has a sharp change with both temperatures and our dry streak. Our highs will likely top out in the low 60s for both Sunday and Monday as a low pressure center separates itself from the jet stream and drops down along the west coast. When we get to Tuesday it will warm up into the low 70s and hang out there until Thursday and Friday when it gets back to something right on par with average in the mid-60s.

Right now our most likely mainly dry days are Monday and Wednesday this week. Expect the rest of the week to be partly cloudy with a chance for showers here and there.

