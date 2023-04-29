Property damaged in Sherwood; police looking for 2 suspects

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Sherwood police is asking for the public’s help finding suspects that damaged property in the city overnight Friday.

The police department said it is looking for two suspects who damaged vehicles, residential property and city property. It released video of the two suspects, which shows one smashing a car window. Police did not detail exactly how much worth of property was damaged.

SPD said if you know the suspects, to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111 and reference case number 231190086.

