Throngs of people head to Oregon coast to enjoy sunshine and warmer weather

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures hit the mid-80′s at the Oregon Coast on Friday and crowds of people flocked to the coast.

“We’re like finally, let’s go to the beach,” Maria Felipe, a visitor, said.

“The warm weather, the sun makes me feel recharged again, so we’re just so stoked to be out here,” Sarah Brown, a visitor, said.

Visitors from near and far couldn’t wait to take advantage of this nice, sunny day.

“We’re from Camas, Washington,” Brown said.

“I live in Colorado, Denver,” Simon Belonozhko, a visitor, said. “Came to the beach to play football.”

Nothing, even traffic, was going to stop people from spending this beautiful day in Seaside.

“We put the windows down, we’re blasting The Beach Boys music, having a good time. So, it didn’t matter because the sun was out,” Felipe said.

Local business owners said it’s nice to see the crowds again.

“We’ve been really busy,” Debbie Duncan, owner of BeeBop Burgers, said. “We have some amazing burgers, our chowder is gluten free and dairy free, so good.”

Many people were just soaking in the sunshine, and of course, ice cream was a popular choice.

The Seaside Downtown Development Association said there’s something for everyone to do if you visit.

“We’ve got the tilt-a-twirl is open again, bumper cars, there’s the shootout, the arcades, just walk on the prom,” Kerri Lambert, of the Seaside Downtown Development Association, said.

Everyone said they weren’t sure when they’d finally get to enjoy warmer weather.

“Oh gosh I feel like winter was never going to end,” Brown said.

“Good change in the weather,” Lambert said.

The downtown association said there’s a lot of fun events coming up in Seaside in the next couple of months – a car show, live music, a corgi event and said registration for beach volleyball is open now.

