Tiny home village celebrates 1st anniversary in Vancouver

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The second tiny home ‘safe stay’ village in Vancouver celebrated their one-year anniversary Friday.

Community members and residents celebrated Hope Village’s one-year mark with a barbeque and cake.

One person who lives there said Hope Village changed his life because most shelters wanted to separate him from his wife, but at the safe stay village, they are able to stay together.

Vancouver’s mayor, Anne McEnerny-Ogle, was also there to celebrate the big anniversary.

McEnerny-Ogle said the village is a spot for people to get back on their feet and get support.

“We are so excited,” McEnerny-Ogle said. “They are so successful because when you have a place to put your head, lock your door, put your stuff, you can leave for school you can leave for a job you don’t have to worry about your stuff.”

McEnerny-Ogle said the city is working to open a third safe stay community on West 11th Street this summer, and a fourth is in process as well.

