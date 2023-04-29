Tualatin welcomes special education players for first-ever unified basketball game

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - They packed them into the Wolves’ den as Tualatin High School hosted its first ever unified basketball game on Friday night. That is a roster mixed with current Timberwolf students with and without disabilities playing together on the same team.

It’s the first of many in the partnership between the T-wolves and the Special Olympics of Oregon.

