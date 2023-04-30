2 found dead on the same street in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died in a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive. When they arrived, they found a man dead. Shortly after, officers found another man dead in a shooting in the 17100 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive. Police have not said how the two scenes are connected.

The suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made. A suspect description was not released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. During the investigation, SE Naegeli Dr. is closed between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 174th Avenue. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0696 or detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0441.

