Cooler & cloudier Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We scored another beautiful day Saturday with temperatures overachieving in Portland-- we hit 85 degrees this afternoon, marking our third 80+ degree day in a row! We weren’t too far from a daily high temperature record, needing 87 degrees to tie it. High temperatures were quite a bit cooler along the coast (50s and 60s) thanks to the return of onshore flow, making for a cloudier afternoon out there. We’ll eventually see that marine layer pushing inland overnight, leading to a cloudy start tomorrow morning. Conditions will feel much cooler out there Sunday, and we may get some patchy drizzle in the morning but a mainly dry afternoon. Metro area high temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

We might get a shower or two Tuesday morning, then partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures back in the low 70s. Wednesday looks like a pleasant day with partly sunny conditions and high temperatures right around 70 degrees.

Our shower chances will increase as we head towards the end of the week. For now, Friday looks like our wettest day with the most frequent showers.

