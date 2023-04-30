Cooler temperatures return with a chance for drizzly/showers

Good morning everyone,

I hope you enjoyed the string of summer-like days we just had, because we have finished those up now and are headed back to a bit more actual spring weather. As you probably know we made it to 85 in PDX yesterday, but that’s the last 80 degree day we have in the works for the time being.

Today we see the change which happened at the coast yesterday. Cooler, cloudy, and a chance for drizzle, mostly in the morning. Tomorrow will be very similar to today both with temperatures, cloud cover and a chance for some drizzle/showers. Tuesday holds the best chance for showers/rain, but gets a bit warmer in the mid-70s. Wednesday is truly our hump day this week. Temperatures in the low 70s and our best chance to be dry before we drop back into the 60s and see the return of showers. Right now it looks like we’ll finish the week and go into the weekend in the upper 50s to low 60s with showers throughout the forecast region.

