Gresham police asking for help finding stolen bulldogs

Gresham police is asking for help finding two stolen bulldogs.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two bulldogs were stolen from a Gresham neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and now police are asking for the public’s help to return them.

The Gresham Police Department said the bulldogs were last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 24000 block of Southeast Stark Street. When the dog sitter took out the trash, the dogs ran out of the apartment. As the sitter was trying to get the dogs back, kids at the apartment complex said they saw the dogs get into a white Audi sedan.

The bulldogs are a tan female and a white/dark male. Both dogs are worth more than $4,000 each.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the non-emergency number at (503) 823-3333 or the tip line at (503) 618-2719.

