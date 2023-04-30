Cop hit by car while chasing suspect on foot across freeway in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland police officer was injured during a foot chase after he followed a fleeing suspect onto Interstate 205, where he was struck by a slow-moving car in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 10:30 a.m., police said they saw a person sitting in a parked vehicle near Southeast 97th Avenue and Southeast Glenwood Street, and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The suspect ran from the officers on foot and onto I-205 near near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. Traffic slammed to a stop as the suspect crossed three southbound interstate lanes.

After one driver saw the suspect clear her lane, she began to roll forward again. At that moment, a chasing officer dashed in front of her Ford Fusion sedan and she hit him at about 10 miles-per-hour, police said.

The officer was knocked to the ground.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated for a broken ankle and “scrapes and bruises.” Police said he was released from the hospital and “is recovering at home.”

The driver stopped and cooperated with police. Police said she was not impaired and had not seen the officer after stopping for the suspect. She was not arrested or issued a citation.

Meanwhile, other pursuing officers caught and surrounded the suspect, who was then arrested, they said.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Norman R. Kurth, was also taken by ambulance to the hospital for breathing problems, and police said he told them he’d “swallowed drugs.”

After he was treated, Kurth was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with possessing a stolen vehicle, running from police on foot and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant.

The stolen vehicle was recovered.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said he was relieved the officer was okay.

“This is another reminder of the hazards that law enforcement officers face daily as they serve our community,” Lovell said.

