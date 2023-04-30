Portland group helps low-income homeowners with repairs, improvements

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some homeowners in northeast Portland got a big helping hand Saturday for some major spring cleaning.

The group Rebuilding Together Portland and volunteers from other agencies brought out the tools and paint brushes to help repair more than two dozen homes for low-income homeowners.

Crews helped install much needed safety and health improvements and other quality of life improvements.

Volunteers say it’s a positive experience every year and the homeowners usually try to jump in to help and learn.

“We had a house a couple of years ago where the homeowner learned how to reinstall exterior shingles with us so they get involved as they can and it’s always been a very positive response,” says Amy Nemetz with the National Association of Women in Construction.

The event was also sponsored by the National Association of Women in Construction and the repairs were done by an all-women team of volunteers.

