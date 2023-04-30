Portland Rose Festival kicks off with parade, blessing ceremony

Celebration kicks off with blessing ceremony:
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 is your home for the Portland Rose Festival, which officially kicked off Saturday.

The long awaited 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade kicked off at about 9:30 a.m. with plenty of sunshine for the return of this event which has been on a pandemic-related hiatus for several years.

Long-awaited 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade returns:

