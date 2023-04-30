Shooting suspect dead after being shot by Clackamas County deputy

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting suspect died after a shootout with a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 16000 block of Southeast 82nd Drive. When they arrived, they found a victim who pointed out the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene. The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Deputies chased the suspect’s vehicle to Southeast 172nd Avenue and Southeast Scouters Mountain Road in Happy Valley. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect then shot at a deputy. The deputy shot back and hit the suspect. Lifesaving measures were taken, the suspect was taken to a hospital and later died. The suspect has not been identified.

The involved deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to policy. The investigation is being led by the Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team. Further information will be released by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

