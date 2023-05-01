Father, 2 sons rescued from sinking boat on Vancouver Lake

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his two sons were rescued from a sinking boat Sunday on Vancouver Lake in Hazel Dell, Wash., according to Clark County fire officials.

Fire officials say the man called 911 to report that his aluminum boat was taking on water as they drifted toward the outlet of the lake.

None of the people on the boat were wearing life jackets.

Rescuers from several agencies including Clark County Fire rescued the trio. They were offered medical evaluations but declined.

Fire officials say that while the lake often looks calm, it can become hazardous very quickly, and to always wear a life jacket.

