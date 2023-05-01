High School Spotlight: Team of brothers coach Union High with high hopes

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Union High School has a Camas, Wash. zip code but is in the Vancouver city limits and the Titans varsity baseball team is under the leadership of first year coaches who are a pair of brothers.

No Titan hardball team has ever won it all. So what a dream scenario in season one under head coach Lee Hunter.

Lee is believed to be the first man of color to lead a varsity baseball program in Clark County, and Coach Lee is joined on the staff by his big-league brother, Brian.

The Hunters are rooted here and graduated from Fort Vancouver High where baby brother Brian, five years younger than big Lee, was selected in the second round of the MLB draft in 1989. The speedy Hunter played a decade in the bigs.

Union is ranked seventh in the state and dreaming of the year end dogpile for the WIAA title day up in Everett at the end of May.

