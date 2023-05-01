Local shop holds catalytic converter ID etching event in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Drivers in Vancouver got a change to get their catalytic converters etched for free on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Kids fitted with free running blade prosthetics by Shriners in Portland

Midas on Highway 99 opened its doors and invited people in the community to come in for the free etching. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Midas managers said they know the community has been hard hit by catalytic converter thefts and so they decided this event might be appreciated.

“Catalytic converter theft is pretty high,” district manager Scot Lynch said. “It’s a high expense. It can get in the $2,000-$3,000 range. It’s inconvenient also because you’re without your car. Nothing worse than going to your car and it makes a lot of loud noises and doesn’t want to drive.”

SEE ALSO: Portland group helps low-income homeowners with repairs, improvements

This year, Midas is celebrating its 67th birthday by planning 67 acts of kindness to be carried out by 67 store teams. In addition to Sunday’s event, Midas stores are planning blood drives, collections for food banks, little league sponsorships and more.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.