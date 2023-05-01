Mainly dry Monday, slightly warmer midweek

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Depending on where you were in the valleys, it really wasn’t that gloomy of a day! We saw plenty of sun breaks on the west side, but others saw thicker cloud cover and a little bit of drizzle Sunday. Metro area high temperatures were in the low to mid 60s thanks to the broken-up cloud layer. Portland officially hit 66 degrees. We’ll remain mostly cloudy tonight, and tomorrow will look very similar to today-- cloudier skies but with sun breaks and cooler high temperatures in the low 60s.

Our next shot at a shower is late Monday night through Tuesday morning, but then we should see a good amount of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Plan on very comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday. We may see a shower on Thursday.

We’ll turn cloudier and more showery later in the week as a trough approaches next weekend, but models aren’t indicating any super wet days until perhaps Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.